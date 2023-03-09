Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s almost time to celebrate! Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be in full swing Saturday – it’s expected to draw thousands.

The city has already placed barriers which will be lined up along East Avenue in preparation. It’s a global celebration for Irish culture that brings out people from all walks of life.

Would you believe the parade dates back to the 1800s? That’s how long the parade has been celebrated right here in Rochester. A sea of green will descend on East Avenue and Alexander Street at 12:30 p.m. for the 46th annual parade.

It will feature 2,000 people marching, 12 bands from all over New York, six Irish dance schools, fire trucks, and floats. News10NBC will even be taking part!

Now although the weather may not the best on Saturday, Katie McBride with the board of directors for the parade says the snow and cold won’t put a damper on the festivities.

“Snows great,” says board of directors member Mark Dowdell. “We’re upstate New Yorkers, we’re a hearty soul, plus being Irish as well we’re not afraid of a little bit of weather.”

“It’s the largest single day event in the whole city of Rochester,” says McBride. “And we always think that because its sort of the first big outdoor event after a long winter and everybody comes out for it.”

The parade will head down East Avenue until the liberty pole.

From there, it heads west down Main Street and ends at the corner of Fitzhugh Street.

It all kicks off at 12:30 p.m.