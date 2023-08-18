Rochester’s Ukrainians celebrate culture, heritage with festival; Fest continues through Sunday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Thursday marked the start of the 51st annual Ukrainian Festival, held at St. Josaphat’s Church in Irondequoit.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Ukrainians in Rochester are finding a way to celebrate their culture and heritage.

Locally based nonprofit Roc-Maidan was there raising money for humanitarian aid. There also is traditional Ukrainian food and music.

“It’s basically a big party — whatever your heart desires,”

The festival continues through Sunday, Aug. 20. It will take place 6-11:45 p.m. Friday, 1-11:45 p.m. Saturday, and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. For details about performers and vendors, visit the festival website.