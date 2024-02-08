RocMaidan ships out medical aide for Ukraine

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been almost two-years since war started escalating between Russia and Ukraine. Members of local volunteer organization RocMaidan say they’ve been working tirelessly to help Ukrainians, who are trying to survive.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered to pack 100 tactical medical backpacks. The backpacks will go to medics on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Over the next few months, the group also plans to send medical beds, walkers, crutches, wheelchairs and sleeping bags.

Tensions have been escalating between Russia and Ukraine for years. In fact, RocMaidan is marking ten years since the group formed soon.

Organizers say the goal has been the same. They continue to have faith, and protect Ukrainian civilians. Lots of families have been displaced. Many are affected by bombings.

The senate voted Thursday morning, to begin work on a package of wartime funding for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. Allies.

Volunteer Alexander Oryshkevych says no matter what happens, they’ll be doing this, for however long it takes.

“We want the public to sift through the noise, and understand there are innocent families, children that are impacted by this. Millions have been displaced, many have ended up here in Rochester and may be listening to this right now,” he said. “So for them to see that we here, in the U.S., regardless of what happens in our government and what is decided, we still have the ability and access to get needed material to the frontline.”

The group says there will be some donation events in the coming weeks, for the two-year-mark on war escalation. It also plans on marking 10 years since forming, in April. On Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. there is a prayer service to mark two years of escalated war at St. Josephats Ukrainian church.

You can find more details on their website.