RocMaidan volunteers pack 20th container for Ukraine

A local organization known as RocMaidan is working to send aid to Ukraine. For the past two years, local volunteers have collaborated to gather materials and pack containers to send to Ukraine. Volunteers meet once a week, every Thursday.

On Saturday, volunteers gathered to pack the 20th container to be sent to Ukraine since the effort began. The containers have a combination of humanitarian and medical aid that go to areas in need, such as for front-line soldiers, hospitals, schools and more.

“Initially it was really just anything — it was used clothing, it was medical supplies. This one in particular, there were loads of wheelchairs, crutches, anything that may help someone who lost a limb, someone who cannot walk anymore; wheelchairs and crutches are going to those people. Anything that hospitals could benefit from, we’re supplying,” said volunteer Alexander Oryshkevych.

He said they coordinate with nonprofits on the ground in Ukraine to help with distribution.