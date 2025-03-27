‘Roc’n Ritmo’ returns to Downtown Rochester in June

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The musical event “Roc’n Ritmo” is returning to Rochester this June. This year’s celebration of Latin music and culture will take on June 7.

This is a signature event hosted by the City of Rochester’s Hispanic Heritage Committee, who are “dedicated” to celebrating Latin culture through music, dance and community engagement, with the event bringing people together to experience the traditions of Hispanic heritage in Rochester.

Puerto Rican tropical music group Caña Brava is set to headline the event. Organizer Orlando Ortiz emphasized that everyone is welcome to join the festivities.

“Being able to be together in unity and celebrating our culture is something that’s very important to us and we absolutely enjoy sharing that with other cultures here in Rochester,” Ortiz said.

The event will take place from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on June 7 at MLK Memorial Park in Downtown Rochester. General admission to the event is free this year. Attendees can also enjoy food from various vendors on site.

To learn more about the event, click here.

