ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a rollover crash on Monday at 5:47 p.m. on Culver Road by Donuts Delite.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Hilton was driving southbound on Culver Road when his car was hit on the driver’s side by a car, driven by a 54-year-old Rochester man, that was coming out of the Donuts Delite parking lot.

The crash caused one of the cars to roll over on its roof.

There were no injuries.