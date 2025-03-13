Rollover crash snarls traffic on 590 in Brighton, driver cited for following too closely

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A rollover crash on Route 590 in Brighton on Wednesday left no injuries, according to state troopers. It happened just before noon near Monroe Avenue.

Authorities report that a Rochester man was driving a Toyota sedan when he followed another car too closely, resulting in a collision. The sedan then hit a guard rail and rolled over.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The 62-year-old driver of the flipped sedan received a ticket from state troopers.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.