I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash

UPDATE: Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split is back open after a serious roll over crash. Deputies said a driver was ejected from a pick up truck on Tuesday afternoon. The driver has serious injuries and is being evaluated at the hospital.

GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch.

This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split.

Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points.

News10NBC has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.