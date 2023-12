ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jamie Romeo launched her campaign for a second term as Monroe County Clerk on Saturday.

Romeo stood with County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Mailk Evans and Congressman Joseph D. Morelle, all who endorsed her re-election campaign at a campaign rally.

Romeo was appointed to the position of County Clark in Feb. 2020 by former Governor Cuomo. She was elected to her first four year term in Nov. 2020.