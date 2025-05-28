Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester sets off on first visit to patient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a big day for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester Tuesday, as their “House to Home,” mobile unit took its first maiden voyage to visit its first patient in Marion, N.Y.

The unit brings advanced telehealth and support directly to patients homes through a medical unit on a truck.

The goal of this unit is to eliminate barriers to care faced by families with children with complex medical needs.

