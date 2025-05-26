Rope rescue underway in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. -Several emergency rope teams are trying to rescue four hikers who lost their footing and ended up falling 30-35 feet to the bottom of the ravine in Clark’s Gully. Two of the hikers have minor injuries.

Clark’s Gully is near the southeast tip of Canandaigua Lake, in Middlesex, Yates County.

Naples Assistant Fire Chief John Hebding said that no emergency workers were hurt, and the rope rescue teams are from Yates and Ontario counties.

He said the time the rescue will take depends on the terrain and the nature of the injuries.

This is a developing story. News10NBC has reached out for more information and will update this when we learn more.