Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua begins construction on new 18-hole mini golf course

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua has begun construction on a brand-new mini-golf course.

The course is being developed by Harris Miniature Golf Courses, a Scranton-based company renowned for its creative and engaging designs.

Once completed, the course will feature 18 holes, with nine of them being ADA-accessible. The opening is scheduled for the spring of next year.

If you’re already planning your summer fun, the park is launching a Black Friday deal on next year’s season passes. Each season pass will come with a free guest admission and a free round of mini golf. That deal is available from Black Friday until Cyber Monday through this link.

The park will open again in 2025.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.