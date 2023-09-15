Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins tonight

Jewish people locally and throughout the world this evening begin observing Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year (5784), a two-day observance starting at sundown Sept. 15, is the first of the High Holidays, a ten-day periodthat culminates in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the evening of Sept. 24.

Find a partial list of services and events in the area below:

Temple Beth-El, 139 S. Winton Road, Rochester: A list of High Holy Days services, including Rosh Hashanah, the Fast of Gedaliah (Sept. 18), Kol Nidre (Sept. 24) and Yom Kippur (Sept. 25) is at https://www.tberochester.org/events/high-holy-day-schedule-2.

Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Brighton: Rosh Hashanah services can be found at https://www.tbk.org.

Temple Emanu-El, located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton: A list of High Holy Days services is at https://emanuelrochester.org/hh.

Chabad Lubavitch Rochester NY, 1037 S. Winton Road, Brighton: A listing of events, in the Kessler Family Chabad Center, is at https://emanuelrochester.org/hh.

Congregation Beth Sholom, 1161 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Services can be found at https://www.bethsholomrochester.org.