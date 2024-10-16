Rotary honors Justin Vigdor for 50-plus years of service to city

Justin Vigdor honored with Rotary Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Rotary organization presented its 86th Rotary Award to Justin Vigdor on Tuesday.

In more than 50 years of service to the city, Vigdor was a founding member of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies and served as chair of the Rochester Fringe Festival for more than a decade. He also led a 20-year project to create the Telesca Center for Justice. He also has been active with the Alzheimer’s Association, Special Olympics, United Way of Greater Rochester, The Hochstein School, and many other entities.

At the event, Vigdor spoke on the importance for Rochester’s youth to continue to improve their community.

“I think young people have the world in front of them and they’re very foolish if they don’t take advantage of the wonderful opportunities that lie ahead and the great city that they live in. And I think they should realize that the future is all theirs,” Vigdor said.

The reception was held Tuesday at the George Eastman Museum.