Roughly 1,500 pardoned, 14 have sentences commuted by Trump for January 6th Capitol riot, including Rochester Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Donald Trump has pardoned approximately 1,500 people involved in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. Among those receiving a commuted sentence is Dominic Pezzola, from Rochester and a member of the Proud Boys.

Pezzola was serving a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the riots. He was captured on video using a stolen police shield to smash a window at the Capitol. According to the White House, Pezzola’s sentence has been commuted to time served.

The prison in North Carolina, where Pezzola is currently held, confirmed they are aware of the order and expect his release on Tuesday. News10NBC has reached out to Pezzola’s attorney for further information.

