Route 96 in Phelps reopened after FedEx crash

PHELPS, N.Y. — A portion of Route 96 was closed and traffic rerouted Saturday morning after a FedEx vehicle crashed into a guide rail and tree.

The package delivery vehicle went off the road and crashed into the rail and tree at about 8:42 a.m., according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle was towed away. Since the accident was close to the Canandaigua Outlet, that state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to check out any possible environmental damage.

Route 96 was closed between County Road 6 and Hayes Road for around 90 minutes, deputies say.