Row-A-Thon event raises funds for baby in need of liver transplant
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – CrossFit RSG in Rochester hosted a Row-A-Thon event on Sunday morning to raise funds for baby Lucas Mandara, who needs a life-saving liver transplant.
News10NBC’s photojournalist Rob Sheppard spoke with people at the Row-A-Thon about what the event means to them, with 100% of the funds going toward getting Lucas his transplant. Hear from them in this story.