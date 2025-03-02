Rowers compete against firefighters in Brighton Burn competition

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Rowing Club hosted the Brighton Burn 2025 competition on Saturday at Twelve Corners Middle School.

The indoor rowing race allows athletes to support others while training in a competitive setting ahead of the spring season.

Rowers competed in 500 meter races against Brighton Firefighters in full gear. The fire department celebrated their 100th anniversary and raised money for CompassionNet.

CompassionNet is a community-based pediatric and perinatal palliative care program that provides care

and support to families who are caring for a child with a potentially life-threatening illness — as well as

families expecting the birth of a child with a serious medical condition.

Brighton Rowing Club (BRC) Brighton Crew-Youth Rowing is a rowing club which involves high school and middle school students who attend Brighton High School and Twelve Corner Middle School. With Varsity, JV, Modified and Novice teams, the club is open to new rowers who attend schools that currently do not have a rowing team. New and experienced rowers are welcome.



