RPD: 1-year-old child found dead in apartment closet, mother charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman has been charged after Rochester Police found her 1-year-old child dead in an apartment at 10 Manhattan Square Park.

Rochester Police say the child was found on November 2 around 5:30 pm, after they were called to the apartment for reports of an unresponsive child. Emergency responders found the child dead inside a closet.

Officials say the mother, 34-year-old Passion Anderson, was in the apartment when the child was found.

The Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services went to the scene and started to investigate. Officials say information learned during the investigation led them to believe the child died due to malnourishment and dehydration.

The evidence was presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury, resulting in a sealed indictment.

On December 12, that indictment was unsealed at Rochester General Hospital, charging Passion Anderson with murder in the second degree for the death of her son, William Nichols.

Anderson will remain in custody until her next court date appearance.