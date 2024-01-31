RPD: 1-year-old dies after being found not breathing inside apartment complex

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police’s Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 1-year-old girl found inside an apartment complex has died.

RPD responded to Chatham Gardens Apartment Complex around noon on Tuesday after getting reports of a child not breathing. First responders tried to save the child’s life and an ambulance rushed her to Rochester General Hospital, where she died.

RPD’s Special Victims Unit is working alongside the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the child’s cause of death. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.