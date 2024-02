ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is still looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing out of Rochester for nearly two weeks.

Emily Merrick went missing on Feb. 8. She’s 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she might be headed to Niagara Falls or Elmira. She also goes by the names “Lilly-Anne Brown” and “Eliza Rosey.”

Anyone who might know where she could be should call 911.