RPD: 22 ATVs and illegal dirt bikes taken off streets on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they took 22 ATVs and illegal dirt bikes off the streets on Sunday through its collaboration with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The collaborative detail aims to address illegal vehicles using both marked and unmarked patrol cars along with a helicopter. As a result of Sunday’s crackdown, police issued more than 70 traffic citations, charged four people with misdemeanors, and arrested a 17-year-old boy for illegally possessing a loaded handgun.

Rochester Police announced their ATV and dirt bike detail on June 10. RPD Chief David Smith said illegal vehicles aren’t just a nuisance but can kill someone because they’re not safe for riders or pedestrians.