RPD: 4 in custody after crashing stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were taken into custody after Rochester Police officers pursued a stolen vehicle, which crashed in the area of Crittenden Boulevard and Kendrick Road.

According to police, four people stole a vehicle at gunpoint Friday afternoon around 3:49 p.m. in the area of 30 Bartlett St. Police said the victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when they approached him on foot, forced the victim to get out and drove off.

Shortly later, an RPD officer on patrol saw the vehicle on Main Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, which drove away; officers pursued it until it crashed with another vehicle. The four ran off and were shortly taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured in the crash and there was no property damage reported.