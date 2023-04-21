RPD accepting unneeded medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Law enforcement agencies are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Take back day is an anonymous disposal to get rid of any unwanted or unneeded medications. This service is free to residents.
Local police stations will accept pharmaceutical waste throughout the day. Monroe County also holds collections three times per year at selected Wegmans pharmacies.
