RPD adds extra patrols around Franklin High School after post referencing threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are increasing patrols around Franklin High School on Wednesday after a social media post that referenced a threat against the school.

RPD says there’s no evidence that the threat is credible and police are adding the patrols in abundance of caution. Police began investigating after they were notified about the post.

Here is a statement from the Rochester City School District:

“Last night, we were made aware of a social media rumor regarding a possible threat to the Franklin campus. The District immediately engaged the Rochester Police Department, who are actively investigating the matter and working closely with us to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved. Out of an abundance of caution, RPD is present around the Franklin campus today. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and any threats to our school communities will always be taken seriously.”