RPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash on Winton Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say alcohol may have contributed to a crash Sunday night around East Main Street and Winton Road.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. and found a car stuck on a curb and fence at the ESL Federal Credit Union parking lot. RPD detained the driver, a man in his 30s, under suspicion of intoxication, on the scene. He was the only person inside the car.

Officers say the driver struck a parked car on nearby Kansas Street. RPD says the driver then rear-ended a car stopped at a red light at East Main Street and Winton Road, causing that car to strike a pole. A man and woman in their 60s inside the car were taken to Highland Hospital for non-life threatening head and neck injuries.

According to RPD, the driver who struck the car took off but crashed in the nearby ESL parking lot. RPD is still determining charges against the driver.