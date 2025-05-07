RPD: Argument leads to stabbing on city’s northwest side

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an argument led to a stabbing on Dewey Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police have been investigating ever since a car dropped off a stabbing victim at the hospital for treatment around 10:30 p.m. Officers met with the 35-year-old victim, who is expected to survive.

Officers determined that the argument escalated until the man was stabbed in the lower body. Police have no suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information to call 911.