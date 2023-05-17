RPD: Argument on Dewey Avenue leads to shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is recovering after being shot on Dewey Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to Dewey Avenue at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bloss and Emerson streets and found a 28-year-old man who’d been shot.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. But, they believe that it stemmed from an argument. The suspect fled the scene before police got there.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.