RPD arrests parolee in death of man who died after being punched in head

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide, in connection with the death of a man who died after being punched in the head outside a barbershop on Hudson Avenue.

Tyquan Ruther, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force without incident and will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rochester City Court.

According to Rochester Police, Jovan Lucas, 42, died Aug. 16 at Rochester General Hospital after being attacked Aug. 9. Police said Lucas was standing outside the barber shop at 1070 Hudson Ave. where he worked when, at about 11 p.m., someone punched him in the head. He fell to the ground and lost consciousness. He was admitted to the hospital, where he got worse until he died Aug. 16.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lucas’ death a homicide, and RPD investigators identified Ruther as the suspect on Aug. 9, police said.

Police said Ruther is a twice-convicted felon currently on parole for two 2019 convictions, of criminal possession of a weapon — from an incident on Joseph Avenue when he shot a handgun in the middle of the street — and criminal possession of a controlled substance. On Aug. 17, 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by 18 months of parole supervision. He was released from prison in January 2023. Five months later, he was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and later with DWI. He pleaded guilty to DWAI and was sentenced to a conditional discharge with a $500 fine.