RPD asks for help finding child, possibly in danger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says a child kidnapped in the area of North Water Street earlier Tuesday may be in imminent danger of serious harm. They have activated the New York State AMBE Alert.

The boy, Akelise Johnson, is Black and seven years and one month old, with brown eyes and nearly bald black hair. He is approximately 4-foot-6 and about 60 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, colorful shorts and white squared glasses.

Police say the suspect, Celeta Johnson, is the child’s mother. She is Black, approximately 35 years old, with short, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored wig in a bob hairstyle, white T-short, long dark-colored pants and a gold chain piercing running from her ear to her nose.

Police said the abduction happened near 189 N. Water St. in Rochester at about 11 .m. The suspect last was seen traveling on North Water Street, possibly heading for Trust Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RPD at (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.