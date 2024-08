ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Jaydah McClary-Boston. Last seen on Emerson Street in Rochester on Wednesday morning, Jaydah has epilepsy and may be in need of medical attention.

Jaydah is 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds, Black with brown eyes and black hair. was last seen wearing a floral hair bonnet. She is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information, call (585) 528-2226 or 911.