RPD asks for help identifying suspects in car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help identifying people who they believe are related to a string of car break-ins.
RPD is asking anyone with information about the people in these photos to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.
The Rochester area has seen several strings of car break-ins in the past few months. We’ve reached out to RPD for information on which string these people are accused of being connected to. Here’s a timeline:
- Last week: Residents of Clarissa Street in the city’s Corn Hill neighborhood reported about a dozen cars were broken into. On Friday night, Brighton Police reported 16 vehicles broken into at several apartment complexes.
- First week in February: About 15 cars had their windows smashed in two downtown parking lots, on East Avenue and Main Street.
- Fourth week in January: Dozens of cars had their windows smashed on University Avenue, East Avenue, Rowley Street in the Park Avenue neighborhood, and an apartment complex on Manor Parkway off South Avenue.
- Second week in January: Around 40 car windows were smashed on Oxford Street off East Avenue and several other city neighborhoods. Several more windows were smashed near Cobbs Hill Park days later.
- End of December: Around Christmas, vandals smashed car windows in Penfield, a church parking lot in Henrietta, and the Park Avenue area.
If your car is broken into, here’s some advice on how to report it, file an insurance claim, and why not to use duct tape to patch your window.