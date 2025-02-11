RPD asks for help identifying suspects in car break-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help identifying people who they believe are related to a string of car break-ins.

RPD is asking anyone with information about the people in these photos to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

The Rochester area has seen several strings of car break-ins in the past few months. We’ve reached out to RPD for information on which string these people are accused of being connected to. Here’s a timeline:

If your car is broken into, here’s some advice on how to report it, file an insurance claim, and why not to use duct tape to patch your window.