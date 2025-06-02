RPD attempting to identify person in connection to shooting on Otis Street

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is asking for help identifying a person in connection to a shooting on Otis Street that happened back in January.

Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 22, 2025 and that a woman was shot while driving. They also say that woman crashed and was left with life-changing injuries.

RELATED: Woman seriously wounded after being shot before crash on Otis Street

Police ask anyone with information to call 911, 311, email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.