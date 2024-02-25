RPD: Bicyclist hit near Monroe Avenue and Howell Street, driver flees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was brought to the hospital Sunday morning after police say he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Rochester Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Howell Street. Officers found a man in his 50s at the scene who had upper body injuries. Police say the car that hit him drive off before police were on scene.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.