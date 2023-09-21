RPD: Body found inside car on Bidwell Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found a body inside a car Thursday morning on Bidwell Terrace off Lake View Park on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the area around 8 a.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. RPD says that, inside the car, they found the body of a man who appeared to be dead for several days.

RPD says they’re working with the the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and to determine how he died. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.