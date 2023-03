ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said they received a report on Monday morning of a grenade that was found by a passerby in the snow on the 300 block of Lake Street. The RPD bomb squad responded and collected the suspicious item, which appears to have the markings of a training device. It was safely removed from the scene and the bomb squad is investigating.

Roads in the area were shut down for a brief time, but have since reopened.

