RPD: Boy, 15, injured after crashing stolen Kia into utility pole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 15-year-old crashed a stolen Kia SUV into a utility pole on Tremont Street near Reynolds Street Tuesday morning.

The teen was injured and first responders had to rescue him from the car but he is expected to survive. The teen is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

RPD responded around 3 a.m. to the report of a crash and found the teen trapped in the driver’s seat. Officers rescued him with the help of the Rochester Fire Department and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the teen lost control of the stolen car, striking a telephone pole and another SUV, before coming to rest on the other side of the street. RG&E is working to repair the pole. RPD says Tremont Street between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street will likely remained closed for the next few hours.