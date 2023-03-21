RPD: Car crashes into Dunkin Donuts on Lake Ave but nothing was stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into the Dunkin Donuts on Lake Avenue on Monday night and Rochester Police say it was intentional.

RPD officers responded around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of the car crashing into the building. When they got there, officers say the car and the people inside it had left the scene. However, nothing was stolen.

During the investigation, police found an abandoned Hyundai near the scene. RPD said the car had damage consistent with the crash, but police say they’re still working to confirm that this was the car involved.

There are no suspects in custody. Police ask you to call 911 if you have information.