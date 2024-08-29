RPD: Car reported stolen from man on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating the gunpoint robbery of a vehicle Wednesday on Lyell Avenue.

Police said they responded at about 4:20 p.m. to Lyell Avenue, between Adelaide Street and Grenville Road, for the report of a gunpoint robbery. A 61-year-old man from Gates told them that five people approached him and stole the car at gunpoint. He was not injured.

The car, a Hyundai Tucson, remains missing, and the investigation continues. anyone with information is asked to call 911.