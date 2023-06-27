RPD: Car stolen at gunpoint crashes on Lyell and North Plymouth avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered a car that was stolen at gunpoint on South Plymouth Avenue near Luther Circle on Monday night. The suspected driver is in custody.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. after a woman, 22, said a person with a gun demanded her car as she was exiting it. The woman was not injured.

Officers began searching for the stolen car and spotted it around Lyell and North Plymouth avenues. When RPD tried to stop the car, it sped off.

A chase led to the car crashing into a sign and sliding into a bush around Otis and Avery streets. The driver was taken into custody and was taken to Strong Hospital to treat minor injuries.

RPD says a gun was inside the car. They’re working to determine specific charges against the driver.