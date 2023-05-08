RPD: Car theft at gunpoint leads to chase that ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car theft at gunpoint led to a chase throughout the city that ended in a crash on Sunday night.

Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sitting in her Hyundai on Flint Street off Reynold Street when suspects approached with a gun and took the car just after 11 p.m. The woman was not injured.

Soon, officers spotted the car on Reynolds Street and tried to stop it. RPD says the driver failed to stop, leading to a chase. The chase ended when the stolen car hit a parked car on Genesee Street.

Police say the people inside the car ran away but they were able to catch an adult and a child after a foot chase. Both were taken into custody and criminal charges are pending. They were taken to Strong Hospital after reporting pain following the crash.