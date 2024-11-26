RPD celebrates nine graduates of workforce development program

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday was a night of celebration for the Rochester Police Department with the latest batch of workforce development trainees completing the program.

Community members gathered at the Public Safety Building to recognize the nine members graduating from the program. They’re headed either to the Rochester Police Academy or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Training.

RPD is hoping these new recruits will be able to understand and respect the community they’ll serve.

“In the 21st century, we need even more emotionally intelligent police officers and that’s what we feel, very strongly, we’re building and what’s coming out of this program,” Sgt. Justin Collins said.

Graduates completed one year of physical and mental training alongside community engagement. Graduating does not guarantee a position with any local law enforcement agency.