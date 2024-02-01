RPD: Chase leads to recovery of car stolen at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered a car that was stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday night after a chase.

Officers responded to the robbery on Lang Street off Remington Street just before 7:30 p.m. They met with two victims, a 48-year-old and a 42-year-old, who said they had their car stolen.

Almost two hours later, officers spotted the car that was reported stolen on Lyell Avenue. That led to a chase through the city, which ended when the car crashed into a fire hydrant on North Clinton Avenue near Kohlman Street.

RPD says that’s where they took the suspect into custody. No one was injured during the chase or the robbery. RPD says charges against the suspect are being finalized and will be announced soon.