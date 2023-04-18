RPD: Chase with stolen car ends at Edgerton R-Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a chase with a stolen car ended after the car crashed into the Edgerton R-Center on Backus Street on Tuesday morning. One person is in custody.

It all started around 3 a.m. when RPD officers responded to car theft at a repair shop on Dewey Avenue near Bryan Street. When officers arrived, the suspects had already driven away.

Later, officers spotted the car farther south on Dewey Avenue, near the intersection of Emerson Street. RPD said they pursued the car after the driver refused to pull over.

Officers said the car grazed the corner of the rec center. That’s when the suspects ran from the car and police caught a 19-year-old man near where the chase ended.

RPD says they’re still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 911.