RPD: City-owned vehicle stolen; remains missing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city of Rochester vehicle was stolen Tuesday morning and remains missing, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to police, a city employee reported that he stepped out of his city-owned 2012 Chevy Cruze to make the street lighting in the area of Dewey Avenue and Kislingbury Street. He was a short distance away from the running vehicle when someone quickly got into the Cruze and drove off.

Police say the theft is under investigation.