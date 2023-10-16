RPD closes several areas around North Goodman Street for investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’ve closed several streets, including to pedestrians, around North Goodman Street for an investigation on Monday morning.

RPD didn’t elaborate on what they’re investigating. These streets will remain closed for the next few hours:

North Goodman Street between Powers Street and Keller Street

Rocket Street between Winterroth Street and North Goodman Street

High Street between Mona Street and North Goodman Street

Forester Street between Frances Street and North Goodman Street