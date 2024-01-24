RPD currently hiring, Civil Service exam applications now open
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, the Rochester Police Department is hiring.
Applicants must pass a Civil Service exam. The next exam date is scheduled for March 2, and it’s free to apply. The deadline to apply to take the exam is February 9. Applicants also need to pass an agility exam, which is scheduled for April 12-14.
If you’d like to apply, click here.
For more details on duties, benefits, salary, and the selection process, click here.