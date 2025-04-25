RPD: Dog reunited with owner after being found inside stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a dog has been reunited with its owner after officers found the dog inside a stolen car on Thursday.

Officers found the car, a Dodge, abandoned in the parking lot of Price Rite on Driving Park Avenue just before 5:50 p.m. They determined that the car was stolen from Irondequoit.

Irondequoit Police officers took over the investigation and called the dog’s owner. Police say the dog is healthy and safe. There’s no word on any arrests.