ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police were involved in a chase early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers say they identified a car that had fired shots in the area of Rauber Street. Officers chased it from Elmwood Avenue to Dengler Street.

The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. No injuries or accidents were reported.

Police tell News10NBC that charges are pending for the driver.