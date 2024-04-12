RPD: Driver crashes into tractor-trailer near Genesee Brew House and flees the scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking the a driver of a car that crashed into a tractor-trailer near the Genesee Brew House and fled the scene on Friday morning.

The car was traveling on St. Paul Street when it crashed into the tractor-trailer as it was turning onto the street just after 3:10 a.m. The crash damaged both the car and the trailer.

Officers say the driver of the car ran away before they arrived and hasn’t yet been found. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.